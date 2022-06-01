UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Iqbal Urges Business Community To Focus On Boosting Exports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said that Pakistan needed a big jump in exports to cope with economic challenges and urged the business community to play a role to boost exports.

He said that private sector was the driver of economic growth and the government would facilitate them in promoting business activities that would help in reviving the economy.

He said that the government was working hard to turn around the economy and hoped that the rupee would stabilize after the deal with the IMF.

He said this after inaugurating an Environment Expo along with Atadjan Movlamov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in its premises to promote the concept of environmental sustainability and conservation.

He appreciated the initiative of ICCI for organizing the Environment Expo, which was a good effort to highlight the environmental challenges and finding out their solutions.     Ms. Seeme Ezdi, Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, ambassadors of different countries also visited the Expo and took great interest in the stalls.

The students of various universities and reputable organizations working in different areas of environment displayed their stalls in the Expo.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI said that as per the Global Risks Report 2020 of the World Economic Forum, the top five threats to our lives and the earth were related to the environment, therefore, it was very important to create maximum awareness about the measures in masses that would help in controlling the climate change phenomenon and improving the environment for healthy and sustainable lives.

He said that the Environment Expo was organized to raise awareness about taking the initiatives that were important to reduce the effects of climate change and improve our environment.

Turkmenistan Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov said that the first World Environment Day titled "Only One Earth" was organized in 1974 and since then, every year it was celebrated by more than 100 countries in an effort to recognize the importance of our environment.

He lauded the ICCI for organizing the Environment Expo to promote the concept of a clean and healthy environment.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Khalid Iqbal Malik Chairman Founder Group, former presidents of ICCI and members of business community were also present on the occasion.

Later, the President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir presented certificates to the students at the ceremony.

