Ahsan Iqbal visits iSoftStone Technology Park, discusses future cooperation possibilities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Wednesday visited the iSoftStone Information Technology Park and discussed ways and means for future cooperation between the two countries in this sector.
The minister, along with the Pakistani delegation, was received by Vice President of International Business Department Yin Lu and Vice President Intelligent Electronics Li Chuan, a news release said.
Ahsan Iqbal took a round of the headquarters and exhibition area where he witnessed a demonstration of the latest products, services and solutions being provided by the company.
He was given a briefing on the company's business development in middle East and Central Asia.
Pakistan's side also delivered a presentation on technology integration in the execution of the projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The two sides exchanged views on future cooperation in the field of IT and implementation possibilities.
Both sides expressed hope in collaborating to develop innovative digital technology products and solutions.
The Pakistani delegation included Political Counselor Haseeb Gohar, Science and Technology Counselor Khan Muhammad Wazir and Infrastructure Specialist at Ministry of Planning, Development Special Initiatives Dr Muzammil Zia.
