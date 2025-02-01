Ahsan Iqbal Visits Keele University To Foster Industry-academia Collaboration
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday visited Keele University’s Denis Coates Foundation Building and business school, where he observed an innovative model integrating industry within the academic system.
This modern approach fosters direct collaboration between students and industry leaders, ensuring that graduates possess the skills aligned with market demands, said a news release.
Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that universities should not be confined to physical structures but must evolve into hubs of innovation and creativity.
He directed the Member of Science and Technology to adopt a similar model in Pakistan, incorporating industry partnerships within academic curricula and institutional frameworks.
These initiatives will provide students with hands-on experience and industry mentorship, bridge the gap between education and employment, and set a new direction for the country’s economy.
