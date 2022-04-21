UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Meets CM Sindh, Pledges Timely Completion Of Sindh Projects

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday assured Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah that the federal government would support the provincial government of Sindh for completion of its development projects

The assurance came during a meeting between CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Professor Ahsan Iqbal at the ministry, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, development projects under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of Sindh province which includes K-4, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway were discussed in detail.

Speaking at the occasion, Professor Ahsan Iqbal assured CM Sindh to support the completion of the project particularly, KCR, Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway and others. KCR is among the top priorities of the Prime Minister, he assured Murad Ali Shah.

The minister informed the CM Sindh that the success of CPEC Thar project is an example of mutual cooperation adding that the construction work on Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway needs to be expedited.

Furthermore, the minister said that nine Industrial Zones which were supposed to be operational by 2020, but now the first Industrial Zone will be started in 2024, second in 2025 and third in 2027.

He said that the coalition government will tackle current challenges with mutual understanding: The challenge is big but we have to complete the projects in stipulated time which remained neglected by the previous government, he added.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government has an experienced team which will deliver its result.

"There was no progress on KCR as the previous government did not pay heed to the important project,"said Shah.

The previous government deliberately ignored the development plans of Sindh due to political reasons as a result people of Sindh suffered alot.

