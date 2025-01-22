Ahsan praises Chinese workers for successful completion of CPEC Phase-I projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday acknowledged the services of Chinese workers, technicians and engineers for successfully completing CPEC Phase-I projects in collaboration with the Pakistani workforce.

“The successful completion of the CPEC Phase-I projects, located in parts of the country, is a symbol of the everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China, which is reaching new heights with each passing day,” he said while addressing an event held in connection with the festivities of the Chinese Spring Festival at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

He expressed confidence that as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) entered its second phase, there would be even more increased cooperation and coordination between the two countries, benefiting not only the people of Pakistan but the entire region.

Under the second phase of CPEC, the minister highlighted that special focus would be given to multidimensional fields including the agriculture sector by adopting technological advancements, the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and cooperation in the information technology area, which would help Pakistan increase its exports.

Ahsan Iqbal mentioned that it was the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to benefit from the expertise of information technology experts from across the world, especially China, and to equip the Pakistani youth with all IT-related skills, enabling them to meet the needs of the contemporary world.

Commenting on collaboration in the mining sector, the minister said that there would be increased cooperation and investment on a business-to-business basis by the private sector.

He noted that work on two mega projects Karakoram Highway Phase-II and Pakistan Railways’ Main Line-I (ML-I) would begin in the current year, 2025, expanding and deepening the existing cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Ahsan Iqbal vowed that Pakistan would ensure all possible facilities and foolproof safety arrangements for Chinese nationals staying in Pakistan.

Giving a loud and clear message to those who wished to harm the friendship between Pakistan and China, he said they would fail in their nefarious designs, as the ties between the two countries were based on mutual, unshakeable trust.

He likened the more than seven-decade-long Pakistan-China friendship to a bouquet that spread colors and is bound to grow stronger in the future.