Ahsan reaffirms govt commitment to ensure price stability of essential commodities

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that the public is not burdened with unnecessary price hikes during Ramadan and Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that the public is not burdened with unnecessary price hikes during Ramadan and Eid.

He stressed the importance of proactive measures and effective market monitoring to prevent any disruptions in the supply of essential commodities, said a news release.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review measures for stabilizing the prices of essential commodities, including ghee and sugar, during Ramadan and Eid, the minister stressed the need to ensure maximum relief for the public.

In light of the recent increase in ghee and edible oil prices in the international market, discussions focused on stabilizing prices, maintaining an uninterrupted supply chain, and taking strict action against hoarders.

The minister issued clear directives that no economic burden should be placed on the public during the holy month of Ramadan.

He emphasized that hoarding and profiteering, especially during religious festivities, are unethical practices and will be met with strict action.

While addressing the meeting, Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed concern over the recurring trend of price hikes during Ramadan and Eid, stating that such unnecessary increases cause hardships for the public and are unacceptable.

He instructed all relevant authorities to ensure the timely availability of essential goods, maintain price stability, and take immediate and decisive measures to curb hoarding.

Representatives from all provinces briefed the meeting on the current supply, pricing, and stock levels of essential commodities. The minister directed provincial and district administrations to closely monitor market prices and take legal action against those involved in profiteering and artificial shortages.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Chief of Monetary and Fiscal Policy Dr Hassan Mohsin, Chief Statistician of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, senior officials from the Ministry of Industries & Production, Managing Director of Pak Oilseed, provincial Chief Secretaries, and other relevant stakeholders.