Ahsan Reaffirms Govt Commitment To Ensure Price Stability Of Essential Commodities
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 09:46 PM
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that the public is not burdened with unnecessary price hikes during Ramadan and Eid
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that the public is not burdened with unnecessary price hikes during Ramadan and Eid.
He stressed the importance of proactive measures and effective market monitoring to prevent any disruptions in the supply of essential commodities, said a news release.
Chairing a high-level meeting to review measures for stabilizing the prices of essential commodities, including ghee and sugar, during Ramadan and Eid, the minister stressed the need to ensure maximum relief for the public.
In light of the recent increase in ghee and edible oil prices in the international market, discussions focused on stabilizing prices, maintaining an uninterrupted supply chain, and taking strict action against hoarders.
The minister issued clear directives that no economic burden should be placed on the public during the holy month of Ramadan.
He emphasized that hoarding and profiteering, especially during religious festivities, are unethical practices and will be met with strict action.
While addressing the meeting, Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed concern over the recurring trend of price hikes during Ramadan and Eid, stating that such unnecessary increases cause hardships for the public and are unacceptable.
He instructed all relevant authorities to ensure the timely availability of essential goods, maintain price stability, and take immediate and decisive measures to curb hoarding.
Representatives from all provinces briefed the meeting on the current supply, pricing, and stock levels of essential commodities. The minister directed provincial and district administrations to closely monitor market prices and take legal action against those involved in profiteering and artificial shortages.
The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Chief of Monetary and Fiscal Policy Dr Hassan Mohsin, Chief Statistician of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, senior officials from the Ministry of Industries & Production, Managing Director of Pak Oilseed, provincial Chief Secretaries, and other relevant stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..
ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain
USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..
CDA’s commercial plots suction nets over Rs. 16.82b in two days
NA body for timely completion of projects
Shazia leads anti-dengue awareness campaign
Young Leaders Parliament Convention 2025 held
Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims
UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan reaffirms govt commitment to ensure price stability of essential commodities59 seconds ago
-
PM invites Uzbek, Pak business communities to explore vast investment potential thru joint ventures27 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugurates FoodAg Manufact ..31 minutes ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) demands reduction in electricity tariff2 hours ago
-
Rwanda offers promising investment opportunities: high commissioner3 hours ago
-
NA body reviews Planning ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-263 hours ago
-
WCCIS gives shields to exhibitors3 hours ago
-
Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan China Joint Chambers of ..3 hours ago
-
LCCI calls for private sector inclusion in policy-making4 hours ago
-
Stock markets rally with tech in focus3 hours ago
-
Industries minister assures Japanese automobile companies of smooth business operations4 hours ago