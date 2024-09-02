Open Menu

Ahsan Reviews Ongoing PSDP Projects In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 09:32 PM

Ahsan reviews ongoing PSDP projects in Balochistan

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, also Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, on Monday presided over a meeting to review ongoing projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) in Balochistan

During the briefing, the meeting was informed about the progress of PSDP projects in the province, a news release said.

The minister said all-out efforts were being made to ensure the provision of funds for Balochistan's projects. He also stressed the need for measures to address the security situation in the province, suggesting that Frontier Corps (FC) services be entrusted to local people with necessary training.

The minister asked provinces to prepare action plans for PSDP projects according to their priorities, adding that projects with 70 percent completion would be prioritized for timely completion. The minister directed preparing a report comparing the dams existing in the country 15 years ago and today with the assistance of Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARC).

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the importance of informing the public about development projects in Balochistan.

