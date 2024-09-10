Ahsan reviews performance of units working in flood-affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed the performance of the units working in the flood-affected areas in Balochistan.

An important meeting of the Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, said a press release issued here.

In the meeting, the situation of the flood-affected areas in Balochistan and the activities and performance of the units in the affected areas of the Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project were reviewed.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said that reconstruction projects were started as an expression of solidarity with the flood victims in Balochistan, now it is our responsibility to complete these projects quickly.

He said that it should be ensured that at least 400 households are constructed in each affected area.

He directed the authorities to provide education, health and all the facilities of life to the victims during the reconstruction process. In this regard, the federal government was committed to due cooperation with the provincial government.

Ahsan Iqbal said that along with rehabilitation of the affected areas, priority has also been given to agriculture, irrigation and other projects for local level employment and improvement of their livelihood for local people and communities.

He said that the previous government of PML-N had created countless opportunities for the local people by reducing the 18-20 hour journey to just eight hours by constructing the Quetta-Gwadar highway.

Ahsan Iqbal said that it was the responsibility of all of us to bring the benefits of the rehabilitation of the victims and the reconstruction of the affected areas.

The minister said that it was the responsibility of the Balochistan government to implement the plan for the reconstruction of the affected areas and resettlement of the victims started by the federal government to ensure speedy completion of this project.

On this occasion, the minister expressed his displeasure over the non-starting of the National Highway Authority's Emergency Flood Assistant Project and said that the project, which should have started in 2022, is still pending.

He said that due to this delay, the cost of the project has increased three times.

The minister gave instructions to NHA for the timely completion of ongoing projects under PSDP.