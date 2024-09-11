Ahsan Reviews Progress Of Saut-ul-Quran Project
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, chaired a meeting to review the progress of the Saut-ul-Quran Project.
The meeting was attended by the Director General of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), Mr. Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, along with senior officials from the Planning Ministry and Radio Pakistan.
During the meeting, the Planning Minister emphasized the strategic importance of expanding the Saut-ul-Quran broadcast along the Lahore to Islamabad and Islamabad to Peshawar Motorways, as these routes are among the most frequently traveled in the country, said a press release issued here.
Prof. Ahsan Iqbal further directed that the Saut-ul-Quran channel should also broadcast Islamic content in multiple regional languages to ensure the widespread dissemination of authentic Islamic teachings, providing guidance on contemporary issues based on Islamic principles.
Prof. Iqbal remarked, “We are living in an era of information warfare, and it is essential that we equip ourselves to disseminate the correct and authentic information. The Saut-ul-Quran project is vital in spreading the true message of islam, especially in today’s times.”
The Planning Minister also instructed the relevant authorities to expedite the completion of Phase II of the Saut-ul-Quran project, with a target to launch it by the first week of October, coinciding with the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awal.
The Saut-ul-Quran FM Network project was initially conceived in 2015 under the vision of the Federal Government. Its aim is to establish a direct link between the Holy Quran and listeners, providing a platform for learning the correct recitation of Quranic verses along with their urdu translation. The project is being implemented in three phases:
The approved budget for the project stands at Rs. 212.777 million. The project currently covers 16 cities/sites, including Kallar Kahar (Chakwal), Faqeerabad (Attock), Larkana, Bhit Shah (Matiari), Landhi (Karachi), Khuzdar, Loralai, Turbat, Zhob, Yaru (Pishin), Chitral, Abbottabad, Kohat, Nowshera, Muzaffarabad, and Islamabad (Rawat). Out of the 15 transmitters delivered, five have been installed, and work is ongoing to complete the installation of the remaining transmitters.
As part of the upcoming Phase III, additional sites will be covered, including Layyah, Bhimber, Jamal Din Wali, Kala Shah Kaku, Pasrur, Sahiwal, Chishtian, Mailsi, Mianchannu, and Sakesar in Punjab; Tando Allahyar, Noor Pur, Shikarpur, Deh Shah Mureed, and Umer Kot in Sindh; Dir, Thandani, Mangora, Chirat, Bajour, Poran, and Para Chanar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; and Pangur, Kalat, Khojakpass, Dera Bugti, and Nushki in Balochistan.
This ambitious project aims to strengthen the spiritual and educational bond between the Holy Quran and its listeners across Pakistan, ensuring access to Islamic teachings for people from all regions of the country.
