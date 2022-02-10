Ahsan Saleem meets German ambassador

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleen Baryar met with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar met with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck here on Thursday.

Chairman Talon Group Chaudhry Saleem Baryar, former president Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar and Chaudhry Mudassir Saleem Baryar were also present.

On this occasion, Ahsan Saleen Baryar said that Germany had close economic ties with Pakistan and thousands of Sialkot exporters used to attend the expo in Germany every year.

He said there were vast investment opportunities in Pakistan especially in Punjab, adding that Germany was a developed country in the field of technology.

Baryar said the Punjab government wanted help of Germany about modern technology besides setting up institutes for training of the youth.

German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said leather products, sports equipments and surgicalinstruments manufactured in Sialkot were up to international standards and these productshad a great demand in the world, including Germany.