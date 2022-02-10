UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Saleem Meets German Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Ahsan Saleem meets German ambassador

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar met with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck here on Thursday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Punjab board of Investment and Trade Ahsan Saleem Baryar met with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck here on Thursday.

Chairman Talon Group Ch Saleem Baryar, former president Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ch Qaiser Iqbal Baryar and Ch Mudassir Saleem Baryar were also present.

On this occasion, Ahsan Saleem Baryar said that Germany had close economic ties with Pakistan and thousands of Sialkot exporters used to attend the expo in Germany every year.

He said there were vast investment opportunities in Pakistan especially in Punjab, adding that Germany was a developed country in the field of technology.

Baryar said the Punjab government wanted help of Germany about modern technology besides setting up institutes for training of the youth.

German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said leather products, sports equipments and surgical instruments manufactured in Sialkot were up to international standards and these productshad a great demand in the world, including Germany.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Sports Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab German Germany Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

AJK IT Minister calls on Mian Aslam Iqbal

AJK IT Minister calls on Mian Aslam Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Khyber Mail, Awam Express to stop at Gujranwala Ca ..

Khyber Mail, Awam Express to stop at Gujranwala Cantt

1 minute ago
 Progress on all mother & child hospitals being clo ..

Progress on all mother & child hospitals being closely monitored: Dr Yasmin

1 minute ago
 Foreign Priest Turns Small Skete in Mexico City In ..

Foreign Priest Turns Small Skete in Mexico City Into Respected Russian Orthodox ..

1 minute ago
 Burkina Faso junta chief declared president

Burkina Faso junta chief declared president

22 minutes ago
 Shireen Mazari receives certificate from Prime Min ..

Shireen Mazari receives certificate from Prime Minister

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>