Ahsan Seeks Solution To Carry 500 Cusecs Of Water From Kachhi Canal In Two Months

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 08:03 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting on the Kachhi Canal project, which would irrigate 713,000 acres of land in Balochistan

The meeting was attended among others by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, provincial ministers and officials via video link, according to a news release.

The meeting was attended among others by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, provincial ministers and officials via video link, according to a news release.

The Member Planning Infrastructure briefed the meeting attendees on the Kachhi Canal project.

Ahsan Iqbal directed experts to submit workable solutions for carrying 400-500 cusecs of water from the canal within two months.

He emphasized the importance of restoring the canal and reviving the 500 cusecs of water before developing a strategy to address future flood situations.

The minister stressed that providing water to the local population was a top priority for the government.

He noted that a cut of Rs 300 billion had been made in the development budget, and solutions must be found within the limited available resources.

Ahsan Iqbal lauded the Punjab Urban Canal model, suggesting it be adopted for its durability.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti informed the meeting that the 2022 floods had severely affected the province's urban canal system, and the cultivation in the command area was on the halt due to the closure of the Kachhi Canal.

He expressed the optimism that under the Planning Minister's supervision, water would soon be restored to the canal, alongside the formulation of a comprehensive plan to address future challenges and provide the best possible facilities to the people of Balochistan.

More Stories From Business