Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CPEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal wrote a letter to China's newly-appointed Chairman National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Zheng Shanjie, in which, congratulated him and expressed his commitment to continue implementing the Belt and Road initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Iqbal noted that the NDRC and Planning Ministry has maintained a strong partnership, working closely to develop the flagship CPEC project, which is a central pillar of the bilateral economic partnership between the two countries, said a press release issued here.

Since coming into power in April 2022, the incumbent government has revived stalled CPEC projects, which have been expedited under Iqbal's leadership as Planning Minister.

In fact, he was declared "CPEC" by Chinese leadership following his visit to China last month and engagements with Chinese leaders.

Iqbal highlighted the successful completion of the first phase of the CPEC, which has transformed Pakistan's economic landscape by laying a solid foundation for cooperation in industrialization, agriculture, science and technology, and socio-economic development.

Shanjie expressed willingness to deepen and strengthen cooperation with Iqbal to actively implement important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries.

He appreciated Iqbal's dedication to the implementation of CPEC, which has remained a game-changer for the region. The two parties agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-China strategic relations.

The 10-year celebrations of CPEC will be celebrated in July 2023, and the 12th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting will be scheduled.