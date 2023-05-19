UrduPoint.com

Ahsan Shows Commitment To Continue Implementing CPEC

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Ahsan shows commitment to continue implementing CPEC

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal wrote a letter to China's newly-appointed Chairman National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Zheng Shanjie, in which, congratulated him and expressed his commitment to continue implementing the Belt and Road initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal wrote a letter to China's newly-appointed Chairman National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Zheng Shanjie, in which, congratulated him and expressed his commitment to continue implementing the Belt and Road initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Iqbal noted that the NDRC and Planning Ministry has maintained a strong partnership, working closely to develop the flagship CPEC project, which is a central pillar of the bilateral economic partnership between the two countries, said a press release issued here.

Since coming into power in April 2022, the incumbent government has revived stalled CPEC projects, which have been expedited under Iqbal's leadership as Planning Minister.

In fact, he was declared "CPEC" by Chinese leadership following his visit to China last month and engagements with Chinese leaders.

Iqbal highlighted the successful completion of the first phase of the CPEC, which has transformed Pakistan's economic landscape by laying a solid foundation for cooperation in industrialization, agriculture, science and technology, and socio-economic development.

Shanjie expressed willingness to deepen and strengthen cooperation with Iqbal to actively implement important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries.

He appreciated Iqbal's dedication to the implementation of CPEC, which has remained a game-changer for the region. The two parties agreed to further strengthen Pakistan-China strategic relations.

The 10-year celebrations of CPEC will be celebrated in July 2023, and the 12th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting will be scheduled.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Ahsan Iqbal China Agriculture Visit Road CPEC April July Government

Recent Stories

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to ja ..

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to jail for identification parade

3 minutes ago
 Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance o ..

Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance of Cooperation With China - Min ..

3 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

3 minutes ago
 Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in E ..

Independence hero Gusmao eyes return to power in East Timor vote

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service ..

US Sanctions Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service - Treasury Dept.

9 minutes ago
 Four killed in cylinder blast at Narowal restauran ..

Four killed in cylinder blast at Narowal restaurant

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.