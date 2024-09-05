Open Menu

Ahsan Stresses Collaborative Efforts To Achieve Sustainable Economic Goals

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives on Thursday stressed collaborative efforts to achieve the objective of sustainable economic goals in the country.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, speaking as the Chief Guest at the launch of the book titled “Pakistan’s 100 Most Successful CEOs and Diplomats” which highlighted the essential role of private institutions and civil society in collaboration with the government to achieve national development.

Addressing the event, Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the significance of this gathering, calling it a milestone in shaping the future of Pakistan.

He noted that the event brings together visionary and influential individuals who are playing a pivotal role in the country’s economic and social progress.

The Minister lauded the contributions of these individuals in modernizing national institutions. He referred to them as the architects of society who lead in productivity, innovation, leadership, and quality, propelling the nation towards the path of sustainable growth.

He also extended his gratitude to Ejaz Nisar and his team for uniting leaders from various sectors on a common platform. The Minister underscored that this collective effort is a vital step toward economic stability and securing a brighter future for the nation.

Reflecting on Pakistan's 77 years of independence, Ahsan Iqbal acknowledged the economic and social challenges the country faces. Despite abundant resources, the lack of stability and policy continuity has hindered Pakistan’s progress.

He stressed the need for economic revival, strategic vision, and consistent policies to set the country back on the path of growth.

Recalling the challenges of 2013, when the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government came to power, the Minister said the nation was struggling with terrorism, prolonged power shortages, and an economic crisis. Within a few years, the government resolved the power shortage, restored law and order, and launched projects like CPEC with China's assistance, which rebuilt investor confidence. However, the Minister expressed regret that the CPEC projects were stalled after the 2018 change in government, leading to diminished investor confidence and halting economic progress. He criticized how the previous government tarnished Pakistan's image globally by labelling the nation’s people as a corrupt nation.

In his address, the Minister stated that once again, his government has taken the reins of the country and worked tirelessly to prevent it from defaulting. He shared that the government is now focused on economic revival, presenting a new roadmap for development under the '5Es” framework: Exports, Digital Development, Environment, Energy, and Equity. He highlighted the government's success over the past 16 months in controlling inflation, stabilizing the economy, and restoring the confidence of international financial institutions.

In conclusion, Ahsan Iqbal stressed that policy consistency is the key to putting the country back on track toward progress. The government is committed to transforming Pakistan into a strong and stable economy.

