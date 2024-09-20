Ahsan stresses for extensive plantation to tackle environmental challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday emphasized the urgency of tackling environmental challenges by extensive tree plantation.

"Tree plantation is one of the most effective weapons in our fight against climate change. It has been advocated by many religions as well, including the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), who said that whoever plants a tree will be performing an act of charity," he added.

The minister was speaking at a tree plantation ceremony held at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

He said,"Our goal is to make Pakistan greener and to ensure a sustainable and healthy environment for future generations. By planting more trees, we are not only improving Pakistan's environment but also positioning our nation to be among the leading environmentally conscious countries in the world.

"

Earlier, the minister planted trees within the Planning Ministry’s premises symbolizing the government’s proactive efforts in addressing climate challenges.

Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary, and other ministry staff were present at the ceremony.

It may be mentioned that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, under its flagship initiative 'Upscaling of Green Pakistan Programme (UGPP)', has requested all the ministries to organize a tree plantation ceremony at their premises.

The UGPP aims to enhance forest cover and promote reforestation across Pakistan, contributing to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.