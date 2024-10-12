Ahsan terms PTI’s protest call as ‘Political Terrorism’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, here on Saturday strongly condemned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's protest call on October 15, labeling it as ‘Political Terrorism’, aimed at maligning Pakistan and stopping its development and economic progress.

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister expressed disappointment at the timing of the protest, coinciding with a prestigious Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit being hosted in Pakistan, which he said was a great honor for the country.

“Now there is no doubt, that terrorism in Karachi and political terrorism protest calls are similar,” the minister said adding the scriptwriter was the same who on one hand has been using terrorists to carry out explosive attacks, and on the other, are using PTI to spread anarchy and undermine Pakistan's vital interests.

He urged PTI supporters who genuinely want change and development to recognize the harm caused by their party's actions. The PTI's dharnas (protest) back in 2014 delayed the Chinese President's visit to Pakistan, and their efforts to derail the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project have been detrimental to the country's progress.

In 2018, CPEC was the Primary target and serious allegations were made to discourage Chinese investors and divert them to other countries.

Now that Pakistan has committed to CPEC Phase II with renewed enthusiasm, the PTI is attempting to undermine government’s economic recovery efforts. It's crucial to acknowledge the damage caused by these actions and consider the consequences of supporting policies that hinder Pakistan's growth and development, he urged.

The minister said, Pakistan cannot afford to indulge in destructive politics. Just because PTI's leader is jailed, doesn't justify chaos, he said adding we've faced imprisonment too, but never fought against the state. He said Benazir Bhutto was martyred and Zulfiqar Bhutto hanged to death, but Pakistan Peoples Party never fought against state.

He expressed the hope that like in past, people of Pakistan would reject this negative politics.

He said, the incumbent leadership’s focus was on securing a brighter future for youth through economic stability adding in 2047, when Pakistan celebrates its centennial, we want to hold our heads high.

The minister said that it was proud moment for Pakistan to host the prestigious SCO heads of state summit on October 15-16, a significant diplomatic achievement for the country.

The event will bring together prominent leaders from nine Eurasian nations, including the prime ministers of Russia and China, as well as representatives from Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India's foreign minister.

This summit presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its position on the global diplomatic stage and foster bilateral trade relations with participating countries.

The Chinese Prime Minister's decision to extend his visit by one day to hold talks with Pakistan leadership underscores the importance of Pakistan-China relations.