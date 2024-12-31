Ahsan terms Uddan Pakistan Program a ‘revolutionary’ step towards sustainable economic growth

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday described the incumbent government’s five-year homegrown national economic plan (2024-29), titled ‘Uddan Pakistan,’ as a ‘revolutionary’ step towards achieving much-needed sustainable economic development.
“It is a revolutionary step that can be successful by forging greater national unity, avoiding political chaos or any political long marches. Instead, what is required is an economic long march, so that we can compete with the world in an effective way,” he said in a televised statement before the formal launch of the five-year plan.
Initially, he said, the government had taken some ‘instant’ measures to effectively tackle the challenges at hand, but there was a need for long-term planning on a continuous basis to make the country prosperous and economically strong.
The minister mentioned that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, during its previous tenures, had launched Vision-2010 and Vision-2025, but these could not be fully implemented due to political instability.
“But now, the government has once again prepared a five-year plan that will prove to be the foundation for sustainable economic development,” he said, adding that the benefits of the national economic plan would be passed on to the common man in the form of better education, health, increased employment and business opportunities.
