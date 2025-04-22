Ahsan urges ASEAN-Pakistan ‘Dynamic Technology Alliance’ to drive inclusive growth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday made a compelling call to action, urging stakeholders to re-imagine ASEAN-Pakistan relations not solely through the traditional lenses of trade and diplomacy, but as a ‘dynamic technology alliance’ aimed at inclusive and sustainable prosperity.

Addressing the ASEAN-Pakistan Technology Expo 2025 at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) here, the minister proposed the establishment of an ASEAN-Pakistan Technology Cooperation Forum, to be held annually, to identify joint initiatives, exchange innovative ideas and evaluate collaborative progress.

He also suggested launching an ASEAN-Pakistan Startup Bridge to connect incubators, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs across the region in order to foster a vibrant cross-border innovation ecosystem.

Additionally, he emphasized the need to promote the development of regional standards and interoperability in digital technologies to enable efficient, seamless collaboration and integration among member states.

The minister called for co-hosting technology expos, hackathons, and innovation challenges to crowdsource solutions for shared development challenges and stimulate youth-led innovation.

He further proposed institutionalizing a structured digital dialogue involving policymakers, academia, industry leaders, and young innovators to ensure that technology policies remain inclusive, future-oriented, and people-centered.

Highlighting the significance of the Expo, Ahsan Iqbal described it as a symbol of the shared commitment between Pakistan and ASEAN nations to harness the transformative power of technology.

He underscored the dual nature of technological change, which offers immense promise but also presents formidable challenges. From artificial intelligence to clean energy, he noted that disruptive innovations are reshaping global economies and societies, while also widening the technology gap, digital divide, and skills mismatch in developing regions.

The minister identified common challenges faced by Pakistan and ASEAN countries, including climate change, youth unemployment, and uneven digital infrastructure.

However, he also pointed to shared strengths such as a young and tech-savvy population, strong universities, and a growing appetite for innovation – the elements he said formed the foundation for deeper cooperation in science and technology.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to its partnership with ASEAN, Ahan Iqbal outlined a forward-looking vision for technology collaboration, built on three strategic pillars:

These include fostering knowledge and talent exchange through academic partnerships and innovation fellowships; building joint research and development platforms in emerging fields; and ensuring that technology contributes to sustainable and inclusive development, particularly in climate resilience, health, and education.

He also highlighted recent milestones in Pakistan’s journey toward a knowledge-based economy, including the launch of the National AI Policy, the creation of Special Technology Zones to attract global investment, the digitization of governance through the E-Pakistan initiative, and the strengthening of institutions like NUST and Ignite to support startups and applied research.

Stressing the importance of cooperation, innovation and a shared vision for the future, Ahsan Iqbal praised NUST’s leadership in technology education and research.

He urged the youth to develop technologies that serve not only markets, but also the broader public good.

The minister expressed hope that the ASEAN-Pakistan Technology Expo would begin a new era of collaboration, shaping a smarter, greener and more inclusive future for the region.

In his welcome remarks, Umar Khan, Project Director of the National Centre of Robotics and Automation (NCRA) at NUST, acknowledged the minister’s pivotal role in establishing key national research centers.

He noted that the NCRA, along with the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence, the National Centre of Big Data and Cloud Computing, the National Centre of Cyber Security, and the National Centre of GIS and Space Applications, were all launched during 2017–2018 under the minister’s vision to position Pakistan as a technology-driven nation.

He emphasized that Ahsan Iqbal's unwavering commitment has transformed these initiatives into thriving ecosystems of innovation, commercialization, and national impact.

The two-day Expo brought together distinguished delegates from ASEAN member states, academia, industry leaders, and students to foster collaboration in science, technology and innovation.