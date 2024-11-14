Ahsan Urges For Diversification In Pakistani Media Beyond Political Reporting
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday
urged for diversification in Pakistani Media beyond Political Reporting and called for ethical journalism amid rapid tech changes at Islamabad summit.
He was addressing as the chief guest at the summit on "Journalism of The Future" by DW, said a press release issued here.
Prof. Iqbal explored the critical challenges and transformative opportunities faced by the media amidst rapid technological advancements, emphasizing the crucial need for adaptation and responsibility in journalism.
In his opening remarks, Prof. Iqbal highlighted the transition from mass media to micro-media platforms driven by digital innovations.
“Mass media once unified broad audiences, but today, micro-media allows diverse and often divisive voices to emerge,” he said. This shift, while empowering, has fueled misinformation, polarization, and societal divides globally, challenging the cohesion of communities and nations.
Reflecting on global media practices, the minister compared constraints on freedom of speech in the West, pointing out how sensitive topics remain taboo even in democracies. “Every society has its sensitivities. Pakistan is no different; our cultural and religious values must be respected as we navigate freedoms,” he emphasized. He called for a balanced approach to free expression, rooted in societal norms and local context.
Addressing the rise of misinformation and hate speech on social media, Prof. Iqbal shared his personal experience as a victim of a hate-fueled attack. “Social media is a double-edged sword — a space for democratization, but also for the spread of extremism and hate. Regulatory frameworks are needed to curb misuse without infringing freedoms,” he said, stressing that laws protecting religious sentiments aim to prevent vigilantism and maintain social order.
On the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in journalism, the Minister predicted that 70-80% of stories may soon be AI-generated. “AI’s impact is inevitable, but the question is how we manage it while preserving journalistic ethics and human oversight,” he noted, urging the industry to embrace change responsibly.
Emphasizing diversification, the Minister encouraged Pakistani media to expand coverage beyond politics, focusing on tourism, culture, and economic stories. “Today’s journalism must reflect a changing society. The media needs to adapt, empowering journalists with skills for impactful reporting,” he stressed.
Prof. Iqbal praised Pakistani journalists for their resilience amidst challenges and called for collaborative efforts among media professionals, policymakers, and tech leaders to create a balanced, ethical, and influential media environment in Pakistan.
