Ahsan vows to ensure dignified livelihoods for workers under ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a nation where workers were ensured dignified employment, fair wages, safe working conditions, access to essential health and education facilities.

“We aim to establish a society and economy where everyone has equal opportunities for advancement, and no one is left behind due to their social or financial background,” Ahsan Iqbal said in a special message on International Labour Day.

The minister said the foundation of a strong, self-reliant and developed Pakistan rested on the tireless efforts of labourers, farmers and skilled professionals. “This day is an opportunity to renew our commitment to upholding the rights, dignity and well-being of this vital segment of our society,” he added.

The minister stressed that the working class was not confined to factories, fields or construction sites, but included all individuals who labour tirelessly for the betterment of their families and the country.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government believed national progress was incomplete without ensuring social justice, protection, respect and equal opportunities for the labour force.

Accordingly, he said, the government was working to expand dignified employment through economic revival, industrial development, increased exports and youth skill-building initiatives.

“We envision Pakistan as a welfare state where hard work is considered a form of worship, and those who engage in it are treated with full respect, support and fairness,” he said.

Ahsad qbal called upon the nation to renew its pledge to honor the country’s hardworking men and women, safeguard their rights and help build a brighter, more peaceful and more prosperous society for all.