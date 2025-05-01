- Home
- Business
- Ahsan vows to ensure dignified livelihoods for workers under ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative
Ahsan Vows To Ensure Dignified Livelihoods For Workers Under ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a nation where workers were ensured dignified employment, fair wages, safe working conditions, access to essential health and education facilities.
“We aim to establish a society and economy where everyone has equal opportunities for advancement, and no one is left behind due to their social or financial background,” Ahsan Iqbal said in a special message on International Labour Day.
The minister said the foundation of a strong, self-reliant and developed Pakistan rested on the tireless efforts of labourers, farmers and skilled professionals. “This day is an opportunity to renew our commitment to upholding the rights, dignity and well-being of this vital segment of our society,” he added.
The minister stressed that the working class was not confined to factories, fields or construction sites, but included all individuals who labour tirelessly for the betterment of their families and the country.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government believed national progress was incomplete without ensuring social justice, protection, respect and equal opportunities for the labour force.
Accordingly, he said, the government was working to expand dignified employment through economic revival, industrial development, increased exports and youth skill-building initiatives.
“We envision Pakistan as a welfare state where hard work is considered a form of worship, and those who engage in it are treated with full respect, support and fairness,” he said.
Ahsad qbal called upon the nation to renew its pledge to honor the country’s hardworking men and women, safeguard their rights and help build a brighter, more peaceful and more prosperous society for all.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..
Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI
Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025
Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..
Young designers stitch their dreams at SCRF 2025
Sharjah Ruler opens 3rd annual edition of Sharjah Animation Conference
Pakistan warns of strong response to Indian escalation as forces on alert
Government prioritizes Kashmir freedom movement: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minist ..
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan vows to ensure dignified livelihoods for workers under ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative58 seconds ago
-
FBR tax collection increases 30% MoM in April 20251 hour ago
-
Commerce minister pays tribute to workers on 'Labour Day'2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 20254 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol, diesel price by Rs.2 per liter12 hours ago
-
Seminar on green financing via debt capital markets held13 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal meets Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti, discusses Pakistan's vision to become a $1 trillion ec ..13 hours ago
-
Govt to introduce industrial policy focused on growth, export competitiveness: Haroon15 hours ago
-
SBP to announce monetary policy on 5 May15 hours ago
-
Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) stands shoulder to shoulder with Pak Army15 hours ago
-
Shanghai Auto Show accelerates Punjab's electric vehicle ambitions15 hours ago