Ahsan Welcomes New Recruits, Calls For Visionary Thinking At Planning Ministry
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired an introductory meeting with newly inducted members, consultants and young development fellows at the Planning Commission.
Addressing the gathering, he extended a warm welcome to the newcomers and highlighted the crucial role the Planning Commission continued to play in shaping the country’s future.
“The Planning Commission serves as a key think tank of the nation,” he said, adding it consistently provided the government with a vision and roadmap for a better future.
With the completion of a major recruitment phase, Ahsan Iqbal said the Ministry now boasted what he described as “a strong and professional team,” comprising individuals selected entirely on merit.
“Every professional joining us today has been chosen based on ability — beyond recommendation and regardless of political affiliation,” he stressed, reminding this was a team built on competence, which reflected our commitment to transparency and excellence.
The minister said many talented young individuals have stepped forward to serve the nation through the Planning Commission and expressed confidence that their energy and ideas would be instrumental in driving progress.
He pointed out that no other ministry in Pakistan currently has access to such a large and diverse human resource base, urging that this potential be channeled into tangible development outcomes.
“This talent must be invested in productive and forward-thinking work,” he said.
However, he also acknowledged existing logistical hurdles, particularly the shortage of workspace due to the expanded team, saying with assurance “We are aware of the space constraints and are actively working on a solution,”
Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra echoed this commitment, saying, “We will do our utmost to provide every possible facility. The issue of space is being resolved as a priority.”
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed the Ministry’s long-term development framework “URAAN PAKISTAN,” which he described as a comprehensive roadmap for national economic progress. “The policy and action plans are already in place across sectors. Now, the focus must shift to implementation,” he added.
Stressing performance and accountability, the minister reminded the team that their work would be assessed against the goals outlined in URAAN PAKISTAN. “This is our test to deliver on our promises through effective execution and measurable results.”
“This is an excellent team. Now, we must demonstrate our abilities in practice. If you have ideas, bring them forward. It is our responsibility to give you the best environment,” he remarked.
