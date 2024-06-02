Open Menu

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Inagurates Water Filtration Plant In G-9 Markaz

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari inagurates water filtration plant in G-9 markaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Sunday inagurated a water filtration plant in G-9 markaz.

It is noteworthy that he has initiated the task of installing water filtration plants from his own exchequer in different commercial centres of Islamabad and installation of this plant was also the part of the same series,said a press release issued here.

Addressing the ceremony Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari said that he will continue the masses' service with full zeal and zest and that alongwith the water filtration plants free medical camps will also be organized with checkup facilites and free medicins. He also announced that a 'Awami Dastarkhawan' will also be commenced in G-9 markaz so that no one is left without meal.

He went on to say that during our election campaign when we announced that we will establish educational institutions and hospitals for the business community, will provide residential facilities to needy traders and establish a tv centre at that time some of our colleagues resorted to our mockery but the time has proved that by the grace of the Almighty we are fulfilling our promises one by one and will continue to do so in future also.

He announced that after September 30, when his tenure as ICCI President will come to an end ,he will work with renewed spirit and determination not only for the traders but the entire commiunity of Islamabad.

President TWA, G-9 markaz Raja Javaid Iqbal by highlighting the social services of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari said that the water filtration plant gift given by Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari is a great service to the humanity which is filtering 24,000 litter water daily and all the residents of the area are getting benefit from it.

He added that although this necessary work had to be done earlier by CDA but it was Almighty's will that Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari received this credit.

Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik said that ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari's tirelessly work for the community is yielding fruit and its problems are being resolved one by one.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that credit for the installation of the water filtration plant also goes to Raja Javaid Iqbal who kept on reminding us about the task which has ultimately completed today.

He added that Pakistan is a country with full of potential and the traders' community has to exploit it honestly for their own benefit and for the economic development of the country. He also asserted that traders community should also be given equal respect and honour for the development of the country.

President All Pakistan Anjumen-e-Tajraan Ajmal Baloch said that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has given the traders an identity vowing that they will unitedly move forward for ease of business doing.

Group leader Blue Area Yousuf Rajput said that a water filtration plant will soon be installed in Blue Area and all the other problems concerning CDA, MCI, IESCO will be get resolved at the earliest.

President Traders' Welfare Association G-11 markaz Naeem Akhtar Awan said that traders as well as the residents of his area are fully enjoying filtered water owing to the efforts of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari.

Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajran G-9 markaz Fida Hussain Abbasi, General Secretary Haji Zafar and President Jinnah Super Market Abdur Rehman Siddiqui also addressed the ceremony.

Those attended among other included Ch. Mohammad Ali, Faizan Shahzad, Khalid Ch. Saif-ur-Rehman, Babar Ch. Waseem Ch. Zia Ch. Malik Nadeem, Ch. Irfan, Tehmas Butt, Shah Anwar, Ch. Tahir, Malik Rafiq and other.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Business Water Same Chamber Abdur Rehman September Sunday Market Commerce Capital Development Authority TV All From Industry Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

21 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

21 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

21 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

21 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

21 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

21 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

21 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

21 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

21 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business