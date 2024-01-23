Ahsan Zafar meets Hungary envoy to boost bilateral relations

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari leading a delegation on Tuesday visited the Embassy of Hungary and held a meeting with Ambassador of Hungary Bela Fazekas to explore avenues for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari leading a delegation on Tuesday visited the Embassy of Hungary and held a meeting with Ambassador of Hungary Bela Fazekas to explore avenues for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between both countries.

Addressing the delegation, the Ambassador of Hungary welcomed the ICCI delegation and said that Hungary and Pakistan need to increase bilateral trade and economic relations to get mutual benefits, said a news release here.

He stressed close collaboration between the national and regional chambers of commerce of both countries to explore all untapped areas for business cooperation.

He said direct B2B meetings between the private sectors of both countries can play an effective role in strengthening bilateral trade ties. He assured that his Embassy would cooperate in promoting business linkages between the two countries to further improve bilateral business and investment relations.

Ahsan Zafar said that bilateral trade of around US$ 80 million between Pakistan and Hungary is not reflective of their actual potential and there is a great potential to increase it.

Both countries should develop close cooperation between their SMEs that will help boost business relations to their real potential, he added.

Ahsan said both countries should encourage Zoom meetings between their SMEs, which will help improve bilateral trade ties said adding that Pakistan can export many products to Hungary including pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, sports goods, IT, and cutlery products, and stressed that Hungary should increase its imports from Pakistan to get quality products at competitive prices.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President, ICCI said that Pakistan and Hungary have good potential to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector and they should capitalize on this potential.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan stressed reviving the Hungarian-Pakistani Friendship Association to strengthen the people-to-people and business relations.

He said that both countries should establish direct air links, which are important to improve bilateral business relations. He said that regular exchange of trade delegations should be encouraged to explore new areas of trade promotion between the two countries.

Dr. Istvan GRAFJODI Commercial Counsellor of Hungary, Raja Muhammad Imtiaz, Ms. Shumaila Siddiqui, Malik Nadeem Akhtar, Tariq Jadoon and Yousaf Rajput were in the delegation.