Open Menu

Ahsan Zafar Meets Hungary Envoy To Boost Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 05:43 PM

Ahsan Zafar meets Hungary envoy to boost bilateral relations

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari leading a delegation on Tuesday visited the Embassy of Hungary and held a meeting with Ambassador of Hungary Bela Fazekas to explore avenues for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari leading a delegation on Tuesday visited the Embassy of Hungary and held a meeting with Ambassador of Hungary Bela Fazekas to explore avenues for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between both countries.

Addressing the delegation, the Ambassador of Hungary welcomed the ICCI delegation and said that Hungary and Pakistan need to increase bilateral trade and economic relations to get mutual benefits, said a news release here.

He stressed close collaboration between the national and regional chambers of commerce of both countries to explore all untapped areas for business cooperation.

He said direct B2B meetings between the private sectors of both countries can play an effective role in strengthening bilateral trade ties. He assured that his Embassy would cooperate in promoting business linkages between the two countries to further improve bilateral business and investment relations.

Ahsan Zafar said that bilateral trade of around US$ 80 million between Pakistan and Hungary is not reflective of their actual potential and there is a great potential to increase it.

Both countries should develop close cooperation between their SMEs that will help boost business relations to their real potential, he added.

Ahsan said both countries should encourage Zoom meetings between their SMEs, which will help improve bilateral trade ties said adding that Pakistan can export many products to Hungary including pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, sports goods, IT, and cutlery products, and stressed that Hungary should increase its imports from Pakistan to get quality products at competitive prices.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President, ICCI said that Pakistan and Hungary have good potential to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector and they should capitalize on this potential.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan stressed reviving the Hungarian-Pakistani Friendship Association to strengthen the people-to-people and business relations.

He said that both countries should establish direct air links, which are important to improve bilateral business relations. He said that regular exchange of trade delegations should be encouraged to explore new areas of trade promotion between the two countries.

Dr. Istvan GRAFJODI Commercial Counsellor of Hungary, Raja Muhammad Imtiaz, Ms. Shumaila Siddiqui, Malik Nadeem Akhtar, Tariq Jadoon and Yousaf Rajput were in the delegation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Exchange Business Chambers Of Commerce Hungary Chamber Bela Commerce All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ A ..

‘There was no word of conspiracy or threat,’ Asad Majeed records statement i ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects public welfare projects

3 minutes ago
 PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s ..

PPP to end politics of hatred: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal ..

4 minutes ago
 US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to ..

US, Britain hit targets in Yemen as Huthis vow to strike back

11 minutes ago
 LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in sc ..

LWMC launches cleanliness awareness campaign in schools

11 minutes ago
OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

OLMT’s solar power conversion underway

11 minutes ago
 LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

LDA’s first auction of the year on Wednesday

11 minutes ago
 Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pic ..

Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures

22 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..

34 minutes ago
 Divisional administration prepared for electoral a ..

Divisional administration prepared for electoral arrangements: Commissioner

19 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 06 paisa against dollar

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business