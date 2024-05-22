Ahsan Zafar Visits Iranian Embassy, Condolence With Envoy
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Wednesday said that the late Seyed Ebrahim Raisi was a bold, sincere and dedicated leader of the Islamic world.
He along with a delegation of ICCI visited the Embassy of Iran to condole the death of President Raisi and others in the tragic incident, said a press release.
ICCI president said that his efforts for peace and services for the nation are unforgettable and restoration of diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia was one of his big achievements for the unity of the Muslim Ummah which elevated his stature as a true leader of the Islamic world.
He also recalled the crystal clear stance of the late President over the Palestine issue and his support on every forum.
Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the late President was keen to boost Pakistan-Iran trade and we are determined to fulfil his dream.
He said that the martyrdom of President Raisis was not the loss of the Iranian nation only but the entire Muslim world was deprived of a great leader.
Former President ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari said that the late President was a statesman whose contributions to his country and reinforcing Pakistan-Iran relations and regional cooperation will always be remembered.
Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and its people for expressing sympathies and solidarity over the martyrdom of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussain Amirabdullahian and other dignitaries in the consequence of a helicopter crash.
