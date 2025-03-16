LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Artificial Intelligence (AI) giga factories will change Pakistan destiny with rapid pace of industrialization by modernisation economy reducing dependency on traditional sectors, strengthen growth and create a dynamic digital ecosystem.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former president Iftikhar Ali Malik stated this while talking to reporters here Sunday. He added that AI giga factories hold the key to unlocking a new era of economic prosperity, making Pakistan a competitive player in the global AI-driven industrial landscape. Malik said, "The advent of AI-powered giga factories presents a transformative opportunity for Pakistan to leapfrog into a new era of industrial and economic growth. These large-scale, technology-driven manufacturing hubs, equipped with artificial intelligence, automation, and smart systems, could redefine productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness across sectors, positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global digital economy." AI giga factories, he asserted, can boost small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing access to advanced manufacturing and AI-driven tools. This would enable local businesses to scale up efficiently, foster entrepreneurship and innovation.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said, one of the key advantages of AI giga factories is their ability to optimize manufacturing processes, reducing costs and increasing output. With AI-driven automation, industries can significantly improve production quality while minimizing waste. This would not only enhance Pakistan’s export potential but also attract foreign investments, strengthening the country’s global trade position. Former SAARC-CCI president mentioned that AI giga factories would also create high-value jobs, particularly in fields like data science, robotics engineering, and software development, besides encouraging the development of a skilled workforce, positioning Pakistan as a hub for AI and technology-driven industries. These factories can revolutionize agriculture increasing crop yields and ensuring food security with smart irrigation. To harness this potential, he concluded, Pakistan needs strategic investments in AI research, infrastructure and digital policies, adding that public-private partnerships and international collaborations can accelerate the establishment of AI giga factories, ensuring sustainable economic growth.