AI-powered future: National Taskforce sets roadmap for sectoral transformation, national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the National AI Task Force, which brought together top government officials, industry leaders and experts.

The meeting discussed the AI Implementation Roadmap that has been meticulously devised through the collaborative efforts of the National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) and the taskforce, a news release said.

This strategic initiative is designed to enhance productivity, drive innovation, and ensure the country's competitiveness in the global arena.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the critical importance of Artificial Intelligence in driving Pakistan’s economic growth and global competitiveness.

He commended NCAI for its leadership in establishing a robust AI ecosystem within the country, breaking down silos and integrating AI technologies across multiple sectors.

The minister recognized NCAI’s pivotal role in leveraging its expertise, existing centers and the collective capabilities of industry partners to advance AI development in Pakistan.

He stressed that AI implementation was expected to accelerate economic growth, foster innovation, create new job opportunities and improve efficiency across sectors such as judiciary, healthcare, manufacturing, education, energy, climate change and defense.

He also highlighted the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which aims to leverage AI for export growth, sustainable development and advancing the 5Es—Enhancing exports, accelerating digital transformation, implementing sustainable practices, developing efficient energy solutions and promoting social justice.

These priorities will drive Pakistan’s future prosperity and ensure the equitable distribution of benefits across society.

The minister emphasized that AI was central to Pakistan's future competitiveness on the global stage, and swift action was needed to capitalize on the opportunities AI presented.

Based on the input and recommendations of the Task Force, the team presented a comprehensive AI Implementation Plan to guide the nation’s adoption of AI across various sectors.

The plan emphasizes AI education and skill development, introducing programs to promote AI literacy from the school to university levels, alongside vocational training initiatives and scholarships.

The taskforce also outlined strategies to accelerate AI research and development through the establishment of Technology Parks and increased funding for AI innovation.

This approach would create a thriving AI ecosystem that ensures Pakistan remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

A central component of the plan is the establishment of the National AI Office, which would be led by NCAI, serving as the core authority for AI governance, policymaking, and regulation, overseeing all AI projects to ensure alignment with national objectives and international best practices.

Additionally, AI Liaison Offices would be established in key regions to facilitate localized implementation, addressing the specific needs of each area.

The taskforce outlined a clear, actionable roadmap, with immediate milestones.

As part of the first phase, the Ministry of Planning would facilitate the creation of a detailed three-month action plan, including the organization of 12 sector-specific workshops.

These workshops would bring together government officials, industry leaders, and representatives from academia and civil society to discuss AI integration into each sector, evaluate existing infrastructure, and develop strategies to address challenges in AI adoption.

The workshops would focus on sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, law, energy and climate change.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for immediate action, stressing that the workshops and action plans must be completed within the next three months to ensure the swift integration of AI across the country.

The Ministry of Information Technology (MoIT), along with provincial governments, would provide critical infrastructure and technical support to enable these initiatives.

The minister Ahsan highlighted the importance of collaboration across government bodies and private sectors.

He called for a holistic approach to AI integration that not only advanced technological development but also considered the social, ethical, and environmental impacts of AI.

In the coming months, the taskforce would engage in global partnerships to facilitate knowledge exchange and align Pakistan's AI policies with international best practices. The creation of AI tech parks will support startups and innovations, fostering the commercialization of AI solutions.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed that the transition from planning to execution was critical for success, calling for regular updates and progress reviews to ensure the country stays on course to meet its AI objectives.

The immediate focus would be on developing a solid AI infrastructure, cultivating a skilled workforce, and deploying AI-driven solutions across essential sectors to create measurable impact.