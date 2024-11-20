Open Menu

AI To Generate 680 Billion USD For Telecom Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM

AI to generate 680 billion USD for telecom sector

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Over the next 15 to 20 years, artificial intelligence (AI) is estimated to generate up to 680 billion U.S. Dollars for the telecommunications industry, said John Hoffman, CEO of the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Ltd. on Wednesday.

Hoffman was citing a McKinsey report when making the remarks in a speech that he delivered at the opening ceremony of the 2024 World internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which is being held in Zhejiang Province, east China.

He said AI is emerging as a powerful force with the potential to transform business and society on an unprecedented scale.

About 81 percent of telecom operators around the world are testing generative AI solutions, and "Chinese operators are one of the leaders in the space, with big investments, strong government support and a booming tech landscape," Hoffman said.

"China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom have already made huge strides in AI research and applications, with solutions that are transforming public services, supply chains and healthcare," he said.

For instance, an intelligent computing service platform has been launched in northwest China to assist local flood control efforts, while an AI database in the country's southwest is committed to the protection and development of cultural diversity.

Across the world, Hoffman said, over 150 million people could have their lives improved by mobile big data and AI solutions in the next five years.

Noting that AI brings responsibilities alongside opportunities, Hoffman called for greater attention to the ethical and sustainable development of AI technology.

The summit, themed "Embracing a People-centered and AI-for-good Digital Future -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," will last until Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Business Flood Mobile China Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

2 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

5 hours ago
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

14 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

14 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

14 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

14 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

14 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business