AI To Impact 60% Of Advanced Economy Jobs: IMF's Georgieva
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Artificial intelligence (AI) will impact 60 percent of jobs in advanced economies, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told AFP, shortly before departing for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"Advanced economies, some emerging markets, are going to see 60 percent of their jobs impacted," she said in an interview in Washington, citing an International Monetary Fund report published Sunday on the topic.
"And then it goes down to 40 percent, for emerging markets, 26 percent for low-income countries," she added, referencing the IMF report, which notes that overall, almost 40 percent of global employment is exposed to AI.
The IMF report notes that half of the jobs impacted by AI will be negatively affected, while the rest may actually benefit from enhanced productivity gains due to AI.
"Your job may disappear altogether -- not good -- or artificial intelligence may enhance your job, so you actually will be more productive and your income level may go up," Georgieva told AFP.
While AI will initially have a lower impact on emerging markets and developing economies, they are also less likely to benefit from the advantages of the novel technology, according to the IMF.
"This could exacerbate the digital divide and cross-country income disparity," the report continued, adding that older workers are likely to be more vulnerable to the change brought about by AI.
The IMF sees an important opportunity for policy prescriptions to help address these concerns, Georgieva told AFP.
"We must focus on helping low-income countries in particular to move faster to be able to catch the opportunities that artificial intelligence will present," she said.
"In other words, embrace it, it is coming," she added. "So artificial intelligence, yes, a little scary. But it is also a tremendous opportunity for everyone."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 20246 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 202443 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open slightly higher1 hour ago
-
Consultation with stakeholders inevitable to promote skilled workforce16 hours ago
-
SCCI voices concern over increasing environmental pollution18 hours ago
-
Exporters urged to capture Kyrgyz pharmaceutical market18 hours ago
-
'PFC playing active role in furniture industry's progress '18 hours ago
-
Machinery import goes up by 6.36% in five months19 hours ago
-
PIDE launches Discourse Magazine’s latest edition19 hours ago
-
Shenzhen reports surge in cross-border e-commerce trade in 202321 hours ago
-
China's e-commerce logistics index up in 202321 hours ago
-
De Bruyne inspires Man City comeback to stun Newcastle, close on Liverpool24 hours ago