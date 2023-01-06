AIIB assures its full support, cooperation to Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ishaq Dar says due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says the government inherited weak economic legacy, but is focusing on fixing things to put their in right direction and is introducing reforms in all sectors to achieve economic growth and development.

He said this during a virtual meeting with President Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank Mr Jin Liqun on Friday.

The Minister said due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development.

He also apprised the President AIIB of damages caused by the floods in Pakistan and its impact on the economy of Pakistan. The forthcoming Donor's Conference in Geneva was also discussed in the meeting.

The Finance Minister also extended invitation to the President AIIB to visit Pakistan this year.

The President AIIB lauded the relationship between Pakistan and the AIIB and appreciated Pakistan for being an excellent member of the AIIB.

He appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for social uplift of the masses. He highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and extended AIIB's complete support and cooperation to Pakistan.

The Finance Minister thanked the President AIIB for his continuous support to Pakistan for the sustainable economic development of the country.