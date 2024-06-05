Open Menu

AIIB, Pakistan Discuss Strategic Partnership, Future Development Plans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:24 PM

AIIB, Pakistan discuss strategic partnership, future development plans

Vice President and Corporate Secretary of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Ludger Schuknecht on Wednesday met with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and discussed strategic partnership and future development plans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Vice President and Corporate Secretary of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Ludger Schuknecht on Wednesday met with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and discussed strategic partnership and future development plans.

The Secretary and Special Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs were also present attended the meeting.

The minister expressed gratitude for the valuable support and assistance provided to the people of Pakistan.

He commended AIIB’s crucial role in delivering assistance to Pakistan, especially during the 2022 floods, and briefed him on the country's improving economic outlook.

The Vice President of AIIB expressed his gratitude to the Minister for the strong partnership and collaboration on development issues such as poverty reduction, climate change, financing instruments, and the advancement of SDGs.

He agreed to enhance cooperation between the Government of Pakistan and AIIB in the aforementioned areas.

The minister appreciated AIIB’s favorable consideration of new project proposals from Pakistan in the infrastructure sector and expressed hope for continued collaboration in funding and implementing vital projects.

The minister also lauded AIIB’s policy initiatives for new financing efforts related to the Bank’s Climate Action Plan, assuring that Pakistan will support such initiatives, given its status as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bank From Government Asia Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

No ban on court reporting: IHC

No ban on court reporting: IHC

3 minutes ago
 WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing ..

WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies

3 minutes ago
 PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day Chin ..

PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit

3 minutes ago
 Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025

Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025

1 minute ago
 CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environme ..

CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental pollution

1 minute ago
 Daycare centre inaugurated at NTDC TSG Training Ce ..

Daycare centre inaugurated at NTDC TSG Training Centre

1 minute ago
FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s ..

FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s statements

16 minutes ago
 PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

18 minutes ago
 DC Astore stresses importance of education for pro ..

DC Astore stresses importance of education for progress

1 minute ago
 Israeli widespread use of white phosphorus in sout ..

Israeli widespread use of white phosphorus in south Lebanon risking civilians: H ..

1 minute ago
 Africa could help 'decarbonise' global economy, Ke ..

Africa could help 'decarbonise' global economy, Kenyan president tells AFP

49 seconds ago
 6 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovered

6 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovered

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Business