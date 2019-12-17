UrduPoint.com
AIIB President Calls On Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:11 PM

AIIB President calls on Asad Umar

The President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun along with his delegation called on Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar here at his office on Tuesday and discussed with him matters of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):The President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun along with his delegation called on Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar here at his office on Tuesday and discussed with him matters of mutual interests.

The minister welcomed the delegation and said Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with the bank.

He said Pakistan had been a supporter of the institution from the beginning and he appreciated the assistance being provided by the bank to a number of development projects.

The minister said Pakistan was among the early supporters of the AIIB.

He told the delegation that energy, communication and water management projects were on priority of the government. Apart from energy and infrastructure sectors, the government was focusing on tourism, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), IT and housing sectors.

These projects would be leveraged to uplift the socio-economic condition of the country, the minister said, adding he was looking forward to partnership in these areas.

The President AIIB, lauded the commitment of the government for the emerging development needs of the country and said AIIB would continue to support the development initiatives by the Government of Pakistan.

