UrduPoint.com

AIIB Serves China's Communist Party: Canadian Former Executive

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 08:35 PM

AIIB serves China's Communist Party: Canadian former executive

China's ruling Communist Party dominates the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and uses it to further its interests, a former executive has alleged in claims that prompted Canada to suspend participation in the institution

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):China's ruling Communist Party dominates the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and uses it to further its interests, a former executive has alleged in claims that prompted Canada to suspend participation in the institution.

Bob Pickard, a former communications chief at the bank, made the explosive allegations after resigning this week, and told AFP he left China hastily over concerns for his safety.

Speaking from Tokyo, he said the bank "serves China's interest" and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wields "undue" influence over every aspect of its operations.

"It's a resource to the geopolitical goals of the PRC (People's Republic of China)... in practice, I believe it serves China's interest," he told AFP.

The bank directed lending primarily to countries targeted by China's massive and controversial Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

"These are not disconnected ventures, the Belt and Road initiative and the AIIB... these are similar kinds of countries that China has been trying to cultivate politically." In a statement issued after his tweets, AIIB called Pickard's allegations "baseless and disappointing".

"We are proud of our multilateral mission and have a diverse international team representing 65 different nationalities and members," it added.

The AIIB, a project pushed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, was launched in 2016 to counter Western dominance of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

It has 106 global members, including Australia, Canada, France and Germany.

But the United States is not a member, having chosen to stay out from the start on concerns over transparency and governance.

Pickard said he joined the bank "with my eyes open," but that its international membership had convinced him it would be multilateral.

Instead, after joining in March 2022, he was warned "not to mess with any of the party people... because they're powerful".

He declined to say who had issued him the warning, but said he raised concerns about the role of party members and their influence a month ago, in writing.

"The response was: 'Don't go there' basically." He alleged foreign executives on the board were there for "window-dressing." Inside the bank, "there's a parallel system, it's adjacent to the public-decision making structure," he said.

The 58-year-old Canadian submitted his resignation earlier this week, and then quickly left China, waiting until he was out of the country to announce his decision and allegations on Twitter.

Canada and China have been at loggerheads since 2018, when a Huawei executive was arrested on a US warrant in Vancouver and two Canadian nationals were detained in China in apparent retaliation.

Pickard said the detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor had factored into his decision to leave China after resigning.

"I remember what happened with the two Michaels, and after the nature of my resignation, I left for the airport as soon as I could," he said.

"I left in such haste many of my belongings and even my wallet were left behind." After his tweets, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Ottawa would "immediately halt all government-led activity at the Bank".

She also ordered an "immediate review of the allegations raised and Canada's involvement in the AIIB".

Pickard said he was "happy that my country's government is taking seriously the issue of lack of transparency and undue CCP influence over what is supposed to be a multilateral organisation".

"I believe that the Canadian government will find that ultimately, the interests of this bank do not coincide with the interest of our country.

"Why is Canada participating in an organisation that at the end of the day, makes China more powerful?"The bank has faced similar accusations in the past, with then-vice president Thierry de Longuemar insisting in 2017 that it was not an "instrument of the Chinese state.""China's wish isn't to create a new instrument of the Chinese state, it is to demonstrate its ability to promote a truly international institution based in China," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Australia China Canada Twitter France Road Bank Germany Ottawa Vancouver Tokyo United States March 2017 2016 2018 Competition Commission Of Pakistan All From Government Asia Xi Jinping Airport Huawei

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

50 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

50 minutes ago
 1,1000 more cops to become part of police force so ..

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Polic ..

46 minutes ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

46 minutes ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.