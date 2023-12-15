Open Menu

Air Arabia Operates Direct Flights Between Colombo, Abu Dhabi

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Air Arabia has been operating direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Colombo every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said Air Arabia launched its first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Colombo on Dec. 8, 2023 from the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The first flight from Abu Dhabi to Colombo was welcomed by a water cannon salute upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

"The inauguration of direct flights to Colombo will boost the tourism sector of Sri Lanka and will also be a great advantage for UAE (the United Arab Emirates) nationals and the expat community in the UAE to take the opportunity to travel to Sri Lanka at a lower cost," the ministry said in a statement.

