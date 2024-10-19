Air Blue Flight Safely Landed In Karachi After Bird Strike Incident
Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 08:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) An Airblue flight from Jeddah to Karachi safely landed at Karachi Airport after it encountered a bird strike during its landing on Saturday.
The incident occurred as the bird hit the plane's windscreen.
Despite the impact, the pilot successfully landed the aircraft on the runway at Karachi airport without any further issues, sources said.
Flight PA 171, en route from Jeddah, was nearing its scheduled arrival when the bird strike incident took place.
No passengers or crew members were harmed, and the aircraft was secured safely on the ground.
