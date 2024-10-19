Open Menu

Air Blue Flight Safely Landed In Karachi After Bird Strike Incident

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Air Blue flight safely landed in Karachi after bird strike incident

An Airblue flight from Jeddah to Karachi safely landed at Karachi Airport after it encountered a bird strike during its landing on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) An Airblue flight from Jeddah to Karachi safely landed at Karachi Airport after it encountered a bird strike during its landing on Saturday.

The incident occurred as the bird hit the plane's windscreen.

Despite the impact, the pilot successfully landed the aircraft on the runway at Karachi airport without any further issues, sources said.

Flight PA 171, en route from Jeddah, was nearing its scheduled arrival when the bird strike incident took place.

No passengers or crew members were harmed, and the aircraft was secured safely on the ground.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Jeddah Air Blue From Airport

Recent Stories

EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness ..

EPI organises second "Puppet Show" for awareness about vaccinations

1 minute ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

1 minute ago
 Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 ..

Police crackdown continue against unfit PSVs, 987 vehicles impounded

1 minute ago
 'Our world collapsed': Brazil dam disaster victims ..

'Our world collapsed': Brazil dam disaster victims seek justice in UK

1 minute ago
 Talal advocates for empowering parliament through ..

Talal advocates for empowering parliament through constitutional amendments

18 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of renowned actor Saleem Nasir o ..

Death anniversary of renowned actor Saleem Nasir observed

18 minutes ago
Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

18 minutes ago
 Spurs destroy West Ham in eight-minute blitz

Spurs destroy West Ham in eight-minute blitz

18 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

18 minutes ago
 ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: Indi ..

ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India opt to bat first against Pak ..

31 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan

Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not followin ..

Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of j ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business