UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Canada Slashes 1,700 Jobs Following Ottawa's Changes To Travel Entry Requirements

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:20 AM

Air Canada Slashes 1,700 Jobs Following Ottawa's Changes to Travel Entry Requirements

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Air Canada is reducing its staff capacity by 1,700 positions after the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweaked entry requirements mandating negative coronavirus tests to board an inbound flight, the company said in a statement.

The company will remove 25 percent of flights from its schedule for the first quarter of 2021 - an 80 percent reduction year over year - after the Federal government announced that all incoming airline passengers must present a negative coronavirus test result administered no later than 72 hours prior to takeoff in order to be allowed to board the plane.

"Air Canada will be reducing approximately 25 per cent of its planned capacity for the balance of the first quarter of 2021," Air Canada said on Wednesday.

"As a result of these system-wide changes, there will be a workforce reduction of approximately 1700 employees."

Staffing capacity at Air Canada's Express brand will be reduced by 200, the company added.

In a statement, Air Canada's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Lucie Guillemette said that the company looks forward to bringing back the 20,000 employees currently furloughed or laid off once business returns to normal.

National Airlines Council of Canada President Mike McNaney has said that the new directive has the industry flying blind, without guidance or information needed to implement an overly complex policy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Canada Company Justin Trudeau All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

2 hours ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

4 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

4 hours ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.