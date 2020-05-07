Air France-KLM Loses Nearly $2Bln in Q1 2020 Due to Coronavirus Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The French-Dutch Air France-KLM holding company said on Thursday that its net income has decreased by 1.8 billion Euros (nearly $2 billion) in the first quarter, as the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively affected its activity and the whole industry.

The group showed "strong performance at the start of the year" and an increase of 0.8 percent in passenger unit revenue by the end of February 2020, according to its report, issued on Thursday.

"March 2020, however, was strongly impacted by the expansion of the virus and consequential globally imposed travel restrictions to counter the spread of the Covid-19 virus," the report states, indicating a "net income at -1,801 million euros."

In the first quarter of 2019, the company reported 324 million euros in losses.

The fresh report also showed a decline in capacity by 10.5 percent in the first quarter.

In the second and third quarters, the capacity is projected to drop by 95 and 80 percent, respectively, compared to 2019.

The group has been among many air carriers that have suffered, as countries across the world shut borders due to the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Air-France-KLM has forecast the travel restrictions to be progressively lifted later this year, which is expected to result in a gradual resumption of capacity already in summer. The negative impact of the pandemic, however, is expected to last for several years before passenger demand returns to its pre-crisis levels.