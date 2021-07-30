UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air France-KLM Sees 'first Signs Of Recovery'

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Air France-KLM sees 'first signs of recovery'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Air France-KLM said Friday that it narrowed its loss in the second quarter and saw the "first signs of recovery" in the aviation sector as countries ease coronavirus restrictions and vaccination campaigns continue apace.

The French-Dutch airline said in a statement that it booked a bottom-line net loss of 1.5 billion Euros ($1.8 billion) in the period from April to June, narrower than the 2.6 billion euros for the same period a year before.

"Thanks to the easing of travel restrictions in several key regions, the second quarter of 2021 saw the first signs of the long-awaited recovery," said chief executive Benjamin Smith.

"Reciprocity of borders reopening and the acceleration of the vaccination roll-out worldwide, especially in the context of the rise of the Delta variant, will play a key role in maintaining this momentum.

" The renewed second-quarter loss brings the airline's cumulative loss since the start of the pandemic to more than 10 billion euros.

Second-quarter revenues more than doubled to 2.75 billion euros from 1.2 billion euros a year earlier as passenger numbers soared to 5.85 million from 1.13 million.

"Since June, first signs of recovery are visible in the booking trend thanks to waived or eased travel restrictions in Europe due to the rise of vaccination rate across all countries," Air France-KLM said.

"The reopening of the North Atlantic for American citizens to visit Europe also resulted in an improved booking trend."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Visit Same April June All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Filmwala Pictures is back with a Historic Drama Ma ..

14 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 30, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

12 hours ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.