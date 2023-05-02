Air Moldova Announces Suspension of Flights Due to Financial Difficulties

Moldovan carrier Air Moldova said Tuesday it has asked the court to restructure the company due to financial problems, adding that ticket sales have been temporarily suspended

Air Moldova has canceled more than two dozen flights since March 2 due to operational and financial problems. The company had to cancel 46 flights between April 21-25, prompting the country's civil aviation authority to conduct an unscheduled inspection of the airline. The regulator ordered the company to pay compensation to passengers for the canceled flights.

"The restructuring requested by Air Moldova in court represents the use of a set of tools to overcome financial difficulties and restore the economic viability of the company. Pending the court's decision on the acceptance or rejection of the request submitted by Air Moldova, the company suspends flights and ticket sales as of May 2, 2023," the company said in a statement.

The carrier's management expects that the restructuring will help it attract external investment. According to preliminary data, investors are ready to invest about $50 million in Air Moldova, which would solve financial problems and replenish the fleet.

The resumption of operations will be possible within three days from the date of the court decision.

In addition, representatives of the company noted that they had tried to solve the problem in another way, applying to a bank to get funds for flights, but they were refused.

"Financial restrictions for the company were deliberately created under the influence of the authorities. We cannot explain the malicious nature of the actions other than the close relationship of this financial institution with the current government," the airline said.

Last fall, Air Moldova announced the resumption of flights to Moscow, but the Moldovan authorities, citing the Civil Aviation Authority, introduced a ban on flights to Russia. The leader of the Moldovan opposition party Sor, Ilan Shor, called the decision a raid aimed at bankrupting the air transport sector. At the same time, the airline itself states that it continues to make efforts to resolve the situation.