Air Sial delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Air Sial led by Chairman Fazal Jillani called on Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Mian Imran Akbar on Tuesday.

During a meeting, he presented souvenirs to Imran Akbar for services of the SCCI regarding international operations for Air Sial.

The SCCI president and chairman resolved to work closely to take the airlineto new heights of success.