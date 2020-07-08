UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AirAsia's Future In Doubt Due To Virus: Auditor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:17 PM

AirAsia's future in doubt due to virus: auditor

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia's future is in "significant doubt" due to the collapse in demand for air travel caused by coronavirus, its auditor has warned

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia's future is in "significant doubt" due to the collapse in demand for air travel caused by coronavirus, its auditor has warned.

The aviation industry is facing its biggest-ever crisis due to the outbreak, with airlines worldwide laying off huge numbers of staff while some have already gone out of business.

AirAsia, which shook up Southeast Asian budget air travel with its slogan "Now everyone can fly", Monday reported a record quarterly loss of 803 million Ringgit ($187 million) for the first three months of the year.

Auditor Ernst & Young said Tuesday that "travel and border restrictions implemented by countries around the world has led to a significant fall in demand for air travel which impacted the group's financial performance and cash flows".

It noted the "existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt on the group's and the company's ability to continue as a going concern", in an unqualified audit opinion statement to the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.

Trading in AirAsia's shares was halted on Wednesday morning but resumed in the afternoon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Stock Exchange Business Budget Company Young Kuala Lumpur May Border Industry Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tourist spots to remain close till Eid ul-Azha: Sa ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani iconic humanitarian 'Abdul Sattar Edhi' ..

3 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to hold dialogue on 'Protection of Baloc ..

3 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 300,100 cuse ..

7 minutes ago

NCOC forms body to prevent dis-information about C ..

7 minutes ago

Local administration to seal seven more areas in L ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.