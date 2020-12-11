Airbnb Doubles Valuation With Stock Debut, Worth Twice More Than Priciest Hotel Group

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Shares of Arbnb, the online lodging firm that helps turn homes into motels, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, fetching more than double its initial public offering price and earning a market capitalization nearly twice as that of the world's most valuable hotelier, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Priced at just $68 before flotation, Airbnb shares closed on Thursday, their first day of trading, at $144.71, after reaching an intraday high of $165.

That put the company's market capitalization at about $86.5 billion, more than double the valuation it sought at its IPO. It was also the 10th best stock debut of 2020, reaching twice the market capitalization of the $44 billion Las Vegas Sands.

The company went public at a time when the travel sector has been battered by reduced-travel trends during the public health crisis rendered by the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC noted.

While Airbnb's revenue shrank nearly 19 percent last quarter to $1.34 billion ” compared with the same period a year prior ” it still managed to turn a profit of $219 million by hitting a sweet spot with preferred home stays over traditional hotels, the network noted.

"People (that) are coming to Airbnb, they don't even necessarily have a destination in mind or dates, because they're flexible," company chief executive Brian Chesky was quoted telling CNBC in an interview.

Airbnb struggled with complaints from hosts on its platform early in the pandemic when the company granted leniency to guest cancellations, leaving hosts without payments they had come to expect. A Texas-based host filed a class-action lawsuit against the company last month, alleging Airbnb violated its contract with hosts by offering the refunds. Airbnb called the lawsuit "frivolous and without merit"