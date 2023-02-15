UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The stocks of US online marketplace for short-term homestays Airbnb went up in price by 9.95% to $132.9 per share on Wednesday after the company published its Q4 2022 financial report, the trading data showed.

The company's shares were up by 3.8% on Tuesday, reaching $120.8, according to the data.

Meanwhile, Airbnb has issued a shareholder letter showing historic results in Q4 2022.

"2022 was another record year for Airbnb. Revenue of $8.4 billion grew 40% year over year (46% ex-FX). Net income was $1.9 billion-making 2022 our first profitable full year on a GAAP basis (the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles accounting standard)," the letter read.

The report also said that Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization) was $2.9 billion, while Free Cash Flow increased to $3.4 billion, growing 49% year over year.

It added that Q4 2022 net income stood at $319 million, becoming Airbnb's "most profitable fourth quarter ever" and that for the full year the company "generated $1.9 billion of net income."

Airbnb was established in 2007 and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions.

