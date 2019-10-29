UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus A220s Ordered To Slow Down Over Engine Incidents

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:02 PM

Airbus A220s ordered to slow down over engine incidents

The Airbus A220 should no longer use full power at high altitudes, Canadian and European air safety regulators have announced following several incidents with their engines, including one in which pieces came off in-flight

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Airbus A220 should no longer use full power at high altitudes, Canadian and European air safety regulators have announced following several incidents with their engines, including one in which pieces came off in-flight.

In an emergency airworthiness directive issued over the weekend by Transport Canada and also transmitted by the EU's Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Monday, airlines operating the aircraft are ordered to not exceed 94 percent of maximum output while above 29,000 feet.

The statement said the directive was issued following "several occurrences of engine in-flight shutdowns" with A220s operated by Air Canada, but there have also been several incidents with flights operated by Lufthansa's subsidiary Swiss.

During one Swiss flight parts of the engine fell over France, and following incidents in September and October the airline halted all flights with the aircraft until they could be inspected.

The aircraft was designed and originally built by Canada's Bombardier, but it had difficulty gaining enough orders.

It was subsequently bought out by Airbus, which has succeeded in getting airlines to place more orders for the aircraft, which offers similar fuel savings to the A320neo series but is somewhat smaller.

The greater fuel economy is in large part due to new engines manufactured by Pratt & Whitney.

While Canadian investigators are continuing to determine the root cause of the in-flight engine shutdowns, they said that "preliminary investigation results indicate high altitude climbs at higher thrust settings for engines with certain thrust ratings may be a contributor." The directive warned that "this condition, if not corrected, could lead to an uncontained failure of the engine and damage to the aeroplane."Furthermore, it urged airlines to avoid conditions where ice could build up on the aircraft and set a maximum altitude of 35,000 feet when they could not.

It said failure to turn off wing de-icing equipment "above 35,000 feet could result in engine nacelle overheating, and trigger engine fire warnings," it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Canada France Lead May September October All

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz's bail plea once again adjourned till ..

11 minutes ago

Traders fleece customers by charging extra money f ..

4 minutes ago

North Korea Rejects Direct Talks on Tourist Destin ..

4 minutes ago

US Planning to Revive Space Launch Corridor Over C ..

4 minutes ago

LPR, Kiev Start Withdrawing Forces From Contact Li ..

4 minutes ago

IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking suspensio ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.