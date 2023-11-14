Airbus announces EgyptAir order for 10 planes

European aerospace giant Airbus announced an order for 10 A350-900 planes by Egypt's state-owned carrier EgyptAir on Tuesday, the second day of the Dubai Airshow

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) European aerospace giant Airbus announced an order for 10 A350-900 planes by Egypt's state-owned carrier EgyptAir on Tuesday, the second day of the Dubai Airshow.

Airbus commercial director Christian Scherer told a news conference the deal marked "an important milestone" in the "long and successful partnership" with EgyptAir.

Without discounts, which are routinely applied in the industry, the transaction is worth $3.2 billion, according to the manufacturer's latest published list price.

Airbus, which on Monday announced an order for 30 A220-300s from Latvian budget carrier airBaltic, has been overshadowed by US rival Boeing at this year's Dubai Airshow.

Boeing announced a mega-contract with Emirates, the Middle East's biggest airline, on Monday for 55 Boeing 777-9s, 35 777-8s and five 787 Dreamliners in a deal worth $52 billion.

The 777-9s are expected for delivery in 2025 and the 777-8s are scheduled for 2030.

Low-cost carrier flydubai, also based in the Gulf emirate, announced an order for 30 Boeing 787-9s, valued at $11 billion.