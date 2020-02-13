Airbus Buys Remaining Bombardier Stake in A220 Passenger Jet Project - Statement

Airbus and the government of the Canadian province of Quebec have become the dual owners of the A220 passenger jet project, previously known as C Series, after the European plane manufacturer bought Canadian company Bombardier's remaining stake in the project, according to an Airbus press release published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Airbus and the government of the Canadian province of Quebec have become the dual owners of the A220 passenger jet project, previously known as C Series, after the European plane manufacturer bought Canadian company Bombardier's remaining stake in the project, according to an Airbus press release published on Thursday.

"Airbus SE (EPA: AIR), the Government of Quebec and Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) have agreed upon a new ownership structure for the A220 programme, whereby Bombardier transferred its remaining shares in Airbus Canada Limited Partnership (Airbus Canada) to Airbus and the Government of Quebec ... This agreement brings the shareholdings in Airbus Canada, responsible for the A220, to 75 percent for Airbus and 25 percent for the Government of Quebec respectively," the press release read.

The European plane manufacturer will pay Bombardier a total of $591 million in order to take its stake in the project to 75 percent, the press release stated. The sale signals the end of Bombardier's commercial aviation projects.

"This agreement with Bombardier and the Government of Quebec demonstrates our support and commitment to the A220 and Airbus in Canada.

Furthermore it extends our trustful partnership with the Government of Quebec. This is good news for our customers and employees as well as for the Quebec and Canadian aerospace industry," Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said in the press release.

The deal will ensure that production continues at Bombardier Aerospace's site in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, the press release stated. The facility, which produces A220 cockpits and fuselages, will transfer to Airbus ownership through its subsidiary Stelia Aerospace.

Bombardier's C Series jet entered service in 2016. Two years later, Airbus bought a majority share in the program and the plane was rebranded as A220. The aircraft maker currently has received 658 orders for the narrow-body jet.

However, recent incidents involving the jet include an engine issue with an AirBaltic A220 plane that was forced to divert to the French city of Bordeaux on Wednesday. The same issue was reported by Swiss International Air Lines this past fall.