UrduPoint.com

Airbus Cancels Qatar Airways Plane Order In Feud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Airbus cancels Qatar Airways plane order in feud

Airbus has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling an order of 50 planes from Qatar Airways, a major customer, in an escalating feud over the airline's grounding of A350 aircraft

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Airbus has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling an order of 50 planes from Qatar Airways, a major customer, in an escalating feud over the airline's grounding of A350 aircraft.

The Qatari company, one of the Gulf region's "big three" carriers, has grounded part of its A350 fleet over degradation of exterior fuselage surfaces.

The airline has taken the dispute to the High Court in London and stopped accepting further deliveries of the wide-body aircraft from the European firm until the problem is resolved.

An Airbus spokesman told AFP on Friday that the aircraft maker has "terminated" a contract with Qatar Airways for 50 single-aisle A321neo aircraft, "in accordance with our rights".

The order was worth $6 billion at catalogue prices, though airlines are usually charged less for large purchases.

The two companies had their first hearing in court on Thursday.

Qatar Airways demanded $618 million in compensation, plus $4 million more per day for each day the A350 planes have been kept idle, a source close to the matter said.

Airbus said it cancelled the A321neo orders because Qatar Airways failed its contractual obligations by refusing to take deliveries of A350 planes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Big Three Company Qatar London From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Argument-less opposition switches over to 'traditi ..

Argument-less opposition switches over to 'traditional speeches' on economy: Ham ..

39 seconds ago
 Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, ..

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, security personals

1 hour ago
 Three ordinances laid in Senate

Three ordinances laid in Senate

1 hour ago
 UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Esca ..

UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Escalation Fears - Reports

1 hour ago
 Excise police tighten noose around narcotics deale ..

Excise police tighten noose around narcotics dealers

2 hours ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fi ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fill Ideological Vacuum

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.