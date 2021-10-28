UrduPoint.com

Airbus Flies In Q3 Profit, Raises Full-year Targets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:40 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :European planemaker Airbus said Thursday it was raising its full-year profit target after turning in a profit of 404 million Euros ($470 million) in the third quarter of this year.

Airbus, which said it delivered 424 planes since the beginning of the year, said in a statement it now expects an operating profit of 4.5 billion euros in 2021, up from the four billion euros previously forecast.

