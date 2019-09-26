Airbus hit by series of cyber attacks on suppliers: security sources

(@imziishan)

European aerospace giant Airbus has been hit by a series of attacks by hackers who have targeted its suppliers, including engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, in their search for technical secrets, security sources told AFP

There have been four major attacks on Airbus in the last 12 months, according to two security sources involved in investigating the hacking.