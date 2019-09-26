Airbus hit by series of cyber attacks on suppliers

UrduPoint.com
European aerospace giant Airbus has been hit by a series of attacks by hackers who targeted its suppliers in their search for commercial secrets, security sources told AFP, adding they suspected a China link

There have been four major attacks on Airbus in the last 12 months, according to two security sources involved in investigating the hacking.

There have been four major attacks on Airbus in the last 12 months, according to two security sources involved in investigating the hacking.

The group has long been considered a tempting target because of the cutting-edge technologies that have made it one of the world's biggest commercial plane manufacturers, as well as a strategic military supplier.

In January, it admitted to a security incident that "resulted in unauthorised access to data", but people with knowledge of the attacks outlined a concerted and far bigger operation over the last year.

Hackers targeted British engine-maker Rolls-Royce and the French technology consultancy and supplier Expleo, as well as two other French contractors working for Airbus that AFP was unable to identify.

Airbus and Rolls-Royce did not immediately reply to AFP's request for comment. Expleo said it would neither "confirm nor deny" that it had been targeted.

Romain Bottan of the aerospace security specialist BoostAerospace said the attacks showed that hackers were seeking out weak links in the chain to compromise Airbus's systems.

"Very large companies are very well protected, it's hard to pirate them, so smaller companies are a better target," he said.

