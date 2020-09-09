UrduPoint.com
Airbus Makes Fewer Deliveries In August

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:45 PM

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus handed over 39 aircraft to customers worldwide in August, down by 10 from the previous month, the company said Tuesday

The delivery spreads out between 35 A320 Family aircraft including the first A321neo to Gulf Air, two A330 including the first A330 - 900 to Portuguese carrier Orbest and two A350.

Meanwhile, the company registered one new order in August with no cancellations, taking the net orders for the year to 303 aircraft.

Due to the significant drop in air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many airlines are planning to accept ordered jets later. However, Airbus has so far been able to avoid cancellations to a large extent -- only one aircraft was canceled in June.

The company saw cancellations of 66 aircraft from the first quarter, but it had nothing to do with the pandemic, according to Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury.

